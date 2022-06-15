Kumaraswamy Fumes Over 'heinous' Bengaluru Tour Circular To Send 'Hindi-speaking' Students

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and the state for allegedly conspiring for the 'One Bharat, One Language' policy involving the "heinous act" of ignoring Kannada students during school excursion. He called the alleged move "inexcusable and condemnable".

Kumaraswamy claimed that the Bengaluru DDPI has issued an order to select only Hindi-speaking students to send for other State tours under the ‘One Bharat, Shreshta Bharat’ programme organised as part of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

"The State government & the education Minister are directly responsible for this catastrophic order. Can there be such an order without the government’s knowledge? This is a mirror to this ignorant government (sic)," the JD(S) leader tweeted.

He alleged that there is increasing 'oppression' of Kannada (language) and Karnataka after BJP came to power in the Centre and the state. "This is an effort to uproot Kannada & ensure the disappearance of Karnataka’s pride," Kumaraswamy claimed.

Kannada & Karnataka are caught in butchers hands. We need to protect our Kannada from this stranglehold of those patronising Hindi. 6/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 15, 2022

Kumaraswamy demanded that the officer who issued such an order must be transferred and the order must be withdrawn. He said that Kannada students must be compulsorily selected for the tour programme or else his party will get onto the streets and protest.

Karnataka govt. circular on Hindi sparks language "imposition" charge, Minister says no such direction

A Karnataka government circular on selections of students who know Hindi for a tour of Uttarakhand has ignited a "Hindi imposition row", with the government issuing a clarification that no such direction has been issued either by the Centre or the state.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh claimed that no such direction has been issued by the government regarding the selection of students who can speak Hindi for the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' tour programme.