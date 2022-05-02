A massive political fight has broken out between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy. The fight erupted after Ajit Pawar made a remark on the occasion of Maharashtra Day where he backed the campaign to make the Marathi-speaking villages at the Karnataka border, including Belgaum, Nipai, and Karwar, a part of the state.

In Pune, during the event, Pawar said, "On Maharashtra Day, we still regret that several Marathi-speaking villages at the state border, including Belgaum, Nipai, and Karwar, could not be part of the state. I assure you that we'll keep supporting the fight by the people of these villages to become a part of Maharashtra."

Ajit Pawar vs Kumaraswamy over 'border merger'

On Sunday, in a series of tweets, Ex-Karnataka CM slammed Ajit Pawar and said "Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister has once again displayed arrogance. In the past, he had spoken low about Karnataka & Kannadigas. Again he has let his tongue wagging, this is reprehensible".

Kumaraswamy further said, "In Pune, Ajit Pawar made an immature statement that his government is in favour of getting the Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka into Maharashtra. If that is the case, then he should not forget that a majority of Kannada-speaking areas are included in Maharashtra. In 1947, we got Independence, in 1950 we became a Republic after which States were reorganised on a linguistic basis".

'Ajit Pawar creating a political farce over border merger issue': HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy also lambasted Maha Deputy CM for creating a divide between the lands over language and stated that interstate border disputes will lead to a threat to the Nation's unity and federal system.

"Even during the Amrit Mahotsav of the Independence, Ajit Pawar talking about border dispute only shows that his brain is working in retrogressive mode. There is neither care nor concern for the State and the people living in the border areas. He is creating a political farce by talking about an issue that ended long back. It is good for Ajit Pawar to come out of the confrontational attitude of China. By raking up the border dispute issue, he is not only misguiding the people speaking two languages but also a political ploy to keep the border areas under-developed. This trend is a threat to the Nation’s unity and the federal system", he said.

'The issue might lead to threatening division of the country': HD Kumaraswamy

According to Kumaraswamy, Marathi leaders must stop using Belagavi for creating divisions. "Otherwise, similar sensitive issues across the nation will come to the forefront threatening division of the country. The Centre must understand this and ensure that those with confrontationist attitude must be controlled", tweeted Kumaraswamy.

BJP slams MVA government

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, BJP Spokesperson S Prakash also responded to Ajit Pawar's remark and said, "They are not only creating political divide but creating hegemony between the people of two states. Ajit Pawar and the MVA government are seeking popularity by drumming up these dead issues to stay relevant in Maharashtra. It will be better if they don't understand the collective leadership and they will go away from power as soon as possible. Then people of Maharashtra get relieved from this big headache called Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"HD Kumaraswamy is right in attacking the MVA government. When the question of the state interest comes, there is no party we all stay united and condemned Maharashtra government's stand".

