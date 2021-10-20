Kumaraswamy Launches Scathing 'blue Film' Attack At RSS In Response To Shakha Invite

Launching his latest tirade on the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the RSS shakhas only taught people how to watch 'blue films' and that he did not want to venture into it. The JD(S) leader's remarks came in response to Karnataka BJP in-charge Nalin Kumar Kateel's advice to Kumaraswamy, asking him to join an RSS shakha to understand the functioning of the organisation.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, HD Kumaraswamy took a jibe at the RSS and questioned what was being taught in the shakhas run by the organisation. Referring to the infamous scandal in the Karnataka Assembly wherein three leaders were allegedly caught watching porn inside the House, Kumaraswamy claimed that such was the kind of knowledge being imparted in the shakhas and questioned if he had to visit one to learn such things. Further, HD Kumaraswamy claimed that he was happy to be among the poor and downtrodden and learn from them instead of being a part of the RSS.

"I don't want to join a RSS shakha. Haven't we already seen what is taught in these RSS shakhas? In the Vidhana Sabha session, they watch blue film. This is what is being taught in RSS shakha, right? Should I go there to learn this? I'm happy to be with the poor and learn from them," Kumaraswamy said, speaking to reporters.

'BJP, RSS is recruiting its workers as civil servants to fulfil their agenda'

Earlier in October, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader had claimed that the present government was not a BJP government or Modi government, but was an RSS government as the saffron party had appointed more than 400 cadres from its ideological wing as civil servants (IAS & IPS officers). Kumaraswamy furthered his attack and accused the BJP of training its workers and RSS workers to write the Union Public Service Commission exam. He alleged that the BJP was purposely conspiring to build a team of bureaucrats to expand the party’s agenda, rather than serving the people’s needs. He also questioned the BJP top leaders over the resignation of senior party leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.