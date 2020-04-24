Kumaraswamy Threatens 'strong Protest' If Prisoners Not Shifted From Ramnagara Amid COVID

Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy has threatened the state government that he will organise a protest amid Covid if the latter doesn't shift all the prisoners from Ramanagara Prison immediately out of the city. He has said that he will be holding a massive protest from Friday onwards if the prisoners are not shifted in view of the COVID-19 threat to the area which was earlier a Green Zone, until the prisoners tested positive.

"Two of the rioters in Padarayanapura who were kept in Ramanagara Prison have received a positive report of coronavirus infection. If the inmates of the Ramanagara Jail are not evacuated with immediate precautions, I will strongly protest tomorrow," Kumaraswamy tweeted in Kannada.

"The coronavirus has spread to Ramanagara today as the government has ignored my warning on this issue in the past. Seven people have been taken to Quarantine, along with two others who have been tested positive," he said in the following tweet.

"The government should immediately move the inmates of Ramanagara Jail. Due to the irresponsible decision of government people of Ramanagara are in trauma, this cannot be tolerated," he continued.

"Already 445 people have been infected in the state and 17 have lost their lives. Only eight districts are infection-free. Ramanagara is one of them. Due to the irrational decision of the government, Ramanagara is also likely to be infected," he appended.

"If the government doesn't control the situation with full precaution, we have no option but to protest strongly. The Ramanagara Jail must be completely quarantined. The government should act immediately to ensure the health and well-being of those who work in the jail, including the police, cooks, housekeeping and cleaners," he said in his concluding tweet.

ರಾಮನಗರ ಕಾರಾಗೃಹದಲ್ಲಿ ಇರಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದ ಪಾದರಾಯನಪುರದ ಗಲಭೆಕೋರರ ಪೈಕಿ ಇಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ಕೊರೋನಾ ವೈರಸ್ ತಗುಲಿರುವ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ವರದಿ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ರಾಮನಗರ ಜೈಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇರಿಸಲಾಗಿರುವ ಕೈದಿಗಳನ್ನು ಸಕಲ ಮುನ್ನೆಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ಕ್ರಮಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ಸ್ಥಳಾಂತರಿಸದಿದ್ದರೆ ನಾಳೆಯಿಂದ ಉಗ್ರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತೇನೆ.

1/5 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 23, 2020

Kumaraswamy has been objecting to the government's decision of shifting the prisoners to Ramanagara Prison as the city is one of the few Green Zones in the country. However, the JD-S leader recently drew flak for hosting his son's wedding in his farmhouse in Ramanagara amid the lockdown with disregard for the advisory issued by the government. Nearly two hundred guests from the red zone Bengaluru were believed to have attended the wedding and were spotted without masks and violating social distancing norms. However, HD Kumaraswamy received a clean chit from CM BS Yediyurappa, who said that the ex-CM had followed all the norms while hosting his son's wedding.