As the controversy around the language row continues to escalate following the exchange of tweets between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and South actor Kichcha Sudeep, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who earlier took to Twitter to launch a fierce attack on the Bollywood actor has now raised questions on why some people are trying to impose one language in the country.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the former Karnataka Chief Minister without taking any names said 'these people are trying to pressurize' to introduce the Hindi language while India is a secular country and there is no need to impose one language.

"Our country is different where several languages, religions, and people live together. Why are such people bringing this issue again and again?", he asked.

Adding more to it, he also said that the people in the country are willing to learn different languages from other states and countries, however, there is no need to impose any language. "People will learn languages on their own. Doing such things will unnecessarily disturb the communal harmony and further hamper the peace in the country", he added.

Earlier in the day, he also took to Twitter, Kumaraswamy lashed out at Devgn for displaying a "ludicrous behaviour" through his remarks. In a series of tweets, he asserted that Sudeep was not wrong in his statements, instead, Ajay Devgn was not only hyper in nature but also showed his ludicrous behaviour through his tweet.

Actor @KicchaSudeep saying that Hindi is not a National Language is correct. There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor @ajaydevgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour. 1/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 28, 2022

Speaking about the language row, he said, "Just because a large population speaks Hindi, it doesn’t become a National Language. Less than 9 States, Kashmir-Kanyakumari, have Hindi as 2nd, 3rd language, or not even that. This being the situation what is the truth in Ajay Devgan’s statement?"

Apart from him, many other Karnataka leaders also waded into the debate extending their support to Sudeep and further slammed actor Ajay Devgn.

Row over National Language of India

The debate over the Hindi language erupted after south star Sudeep while speaking at a film launch event last week, claimed that Hindi is no longer India's national language and thus Bollywood should consider dubbing their movies in other languages as well.

However, the remarks did not go well with the Bollywood actor, who took to Twitter and questioned why Kannada films are being dubbed in Hindi if it is not the national language. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

In an immediate response to Devgn's tweet, Sudeep clarified his statements and said that his comments were delivered in a different context. Later, the Bollywood actor, putting the argument to rest, stated that it was a misunderstanding due to an inaccurate translation of views.

Image: ANI/Instagram/@Kiccha_Sudeep