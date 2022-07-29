Kumaraswamy Questions Handover Of Nettaru Probe To NIA; 'no Confidence Of People In Govt'

As tensions continue to simmer in Dakshina Kannada, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on July 29 hit out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led government accusing them of failing to instill confidence in the people. Speaking to Republic TV, Kumaraswamy also questioned how handing over the responsibility of the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would help calm the tempers of the citizens.

"Handing over NIA is okay, but that is not the issue. The Karnataka people are concerned with what the future of the state is on peace. In the last 15, years several communal murders have taken place. They have transferred the responsibility to NIA, I am not opposing it, but how will the government protect the state? That message they have to give to citizens. There is no confidence in the people in the government. That is our concern," he said.

"SDPI, PFI whoever... problem is when Chief Minister was in Mangalore, another murder took place. Is his government only for one particular community?" he further questioned.

Praveen Nettaru's murder case to be handed over to NIA

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that it will hand over the investigation of BJP Yuva Morch member Praveen Nettaru's murder to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, July 29.

“We will not hesitate to hand over the case to the NIA. But doing that will require a preliminary probe by the police,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said.

Yesterday, the police arrested two persons from the Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the murder. The accused have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare, said Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane. Both have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the case.

The 32-year-old was killed on July 26 by unknown men when he was returning to his home from his shop in Dakshina Kannada's Bellare. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop in Bellare was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete. Following his murder, tension prevailed in several areas in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported. While the investigation is being carried out over the alleged involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the murder, Mohammed Shafiq's wife has confirmed that he was a local president of the outfit, however, refuted his links to the incident.

Image: PTI, ANI