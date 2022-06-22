Kumaraswamy Questions Nod For Agnipath: 'Did Parliament Committee On Defence Suggest It?'

Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the Agnipath Armed Forces recruitment scheme is a programme to 'bring the Nazi forces from the Hitler era' into India. The leader expressed his dissatisfaction over the recruitment programme and questioned the people who formulated and approved the scheme.

The JDS politician asked, "Has the country not been protected under the existing old system? Agnipath, whose plan was this?"

Has the Parliament Committee on Defence suggested it? Or did the army itself recommend something to implement this scheme?" He further went on to take a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said, "Agnipath is the RSS idea, being implemented to enable their activities to infiltrate into the army."

Two days ago, on June 20, HD Kumaraswamy had given a similar statement wherein he compared the Agniveers to Nazis and said that the Agnipath Scheme was a part of a 'hidden agenda' of RSS to take control of the Indian Army like Nazis did in Germany during Adolf Hitler's rule.

Tri-service chiefs meet PM Modi amid protests

In the meantime, while protests continued over the controversial Agnipath scheme, Chiefs of three Armed Forces - Army, Navy, and Air Force - met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at his official residence to discuss the military recruitment programme.

This comes at a time the Central government continues to hold its stand over not withdrawing the scheme stating that it is meant to benefit the nation in a long run. PM Modi while addressing a public gathering also said, "Many reforms might look unpopular at first but the reforms will benefit the nation in long run. Reforms take us towards new targets and resolutions."

The Agnipath scheme

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces for a period of 4 years on a short-term contract.

This has been touted as a major defence policy reform as upto 25% of 'Agniveers' (candidates hired under Agnipath) would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11.71 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Union Government's announcement was followed by protests across the country, which witnessed crowds blocking railway tracks and highways, pelting stones at trains and buses, toppling vending kiosks at train stations, and burning used tyres on tracks. The Agnipath protests have caused chaos in several parts of the country.

(With Inputs from ANI)