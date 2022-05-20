After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Indian culture in all regional languages' remark, former Karnataka Chief Minister, and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy reacted on Friday. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kumaraswamy outlined how the Prime Minister talked about attempts being made to spark controversy over language and went on to ask: "Who are the people behind it?"

"It is his own people, the members of his own party- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hell-bent on waging a language war in the country," the former Karnataka CM said, taking the liberty to answer the question. The JDS leader added, "It was a dual game being played by the saffron party- to first wage the controversy and then act like saviours."

PM Modi's remark on language

While virtually addressing party members on the inaugural day of the two-day national meeting of BJP office-bearers at Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that language diversity is the pride of the country, but attempts are being made to spark controversies over it. “The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping… It is a link to the country’s better future,” said PM Modi.

Noting that the National Education Policy (NEP) has given importance to all regional languages, the Prime Minister said, “This shows our commitment to regional languages.”

Language war in the country

The statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes in the backdrop of a large scale debate going on over the question on whether or not Hindi should be considered India’s national language. The debate started in April when Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said that it is been decided that Hindi will be the medium for running the government.

The chairman of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee told members that 70% of the agenda of the Union Cabinet was now prepared in Hindi. He added that when citizens of states who speak other languages communicate with each other, it should be in the language of India, and Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages.

Thereafter, a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs quoted Shah as saying that the time had come to make Hindi an important part of the unity of the country.