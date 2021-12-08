Kumaraswamy Rules Out JD(S)-BJP Tie-up For MLC Polls; Aims To Win 2023 Karnataka Polls

On Tuesday, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy dismissed speculation about the possibility of a tie-up between JD(S) and BJP in the upcoming MLC election. 25 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council will go to the polls on December 10 to fill the impending vacancy caused by the retirement of 15 Congress members, 6 BJP members and 4 JD(S) members in January 2022. At present, BJP has 32 MLCs in the 75-member House followed by Congress and JD(S) which have 29 and 13 seats respectively.

Speaking to the media, HD Kumaraswamy remarked, "Not only Congress, BJP is also not wholeheartedly supporting us. BJP also rejected this. (They said that) we are not going to ally with JD(S). We only requested their vote only where they have not put up a candidate. That is their request. Yet there is no question of aligning with any party."

He added, "We have asked the local leaders to take a call (for the Legislative Council polls) as it is convenient for the party in 19 constituencies where the JD(S) is not contesting". Maintaining that JD(S) will keep an equal distance from both Congress and BJP whom he termed 'political enemies', Kumaraswamy affirmed, "We have contested in six seats (in the MLC election) and we will win all of them. We are interested in winning 2023 Assembly elections".

Ties between JD(S) and BJP

After the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka, JD(S) and BJP have started collaborating with each other in the Legislative Council where the ruling party does not have a majority. To begin with, the Deve Gowda-led party backed the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 which eased the restrictions on buying agricultural land. After the ruckus broke out in the Council on December 15, 2020, JD(S) and BJP legislators jointly complained to the then Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala regarding the incident.

On January 29, BJP MLC MK Pranesh was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council after the post fell vacant following the untimely demise of SL Dharmegowda. As JD(S) supported Pranesh's election, BJP returned the favour by backing the regional party's nominee Basavaraj Horatti for the Chairman's post. Furthermore, JD(S) reversed its earlier stance by deciding to back the anti-cattle slaughter legislation in the state Legislative Council. The buzz about a formal BJP-JD(S) alliance gained traction after PM Modi met HD Deve Gowda in Parliament on November 30.

Image: ANI