Kumaraswamy Says 2023 Karnataka Elections Will Be His Last; Seeks Support To Form JDS Govt

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka will be his last one. He sought support from the people in bringing his party to power independently, so as to implement programs for the greater public good.

"I have been the Chief Minister twice with your blessings. I have decided that the 2023 assembly election will be my last fight. It is not for me to come to power or become the Chief Minister. With the blessings of God, I have already been Chief Minister twice, despite not having a majority," Kumaraswamy told party workers on Tuesday.

He sought their blessings and support in bringing JD(S) to power independently, for implementing his five-fold programme ''Pancharatna'' that includes quality education, health, housing, farmer welfare and employment.

"I'm marching ahead with a challenge... I request you with folded hands to give us (JDS) an opportunity to run an independent government in this state for five years. I seek your blessings," Kumaraswamy added.

The Janata Dal (Secular) recently announced 'mission 123' aiming to win 123 seats in the 224 member assembly to bring the party to power in the upcoming polls.

Kumaraswamy's Pancharatna promise

Kumaraswamy recalled that a farmer from Hangal once invited him for his housewarming ceremony after benefitting from the farm loan waiver announced by him as Chief Minister of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. "But when it comes to voting, our farmers forget Kumaranna (as he is popularly called). This is the situation we are in," he said.

"Give one opportunity to the party you have nurtured, bless us to form a government on our own strength, have faith in me... If I don't live up to my words on implementing Pancharatna, I will never come to you again seeking votes for my party. Test us, you have seen both BJP and Congress," he said.

Kumaraswamy had headed a coalition government in Karnataka with both national parties in the past, for 20-months with BJP from February 2006 and with Congress for 14-months after the May 2018 assembly polls. The state is currently ruled by the BJP, under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

(With inputs from agency)