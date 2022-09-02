Kumaraswamy Says K'taka Govt Mishandled Rape-accused Seer Case; Wants ‘proper Legal Steps'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the state government on the issue of the arrest of rape-accused seer Shivamurthy and advised for taking proper legal action in order to gain society’s confidence.

Post the arrest of the seer late in the evening on September 1, he was sent to police custody until September 5 by the Chitradurga district sessions court on September 2. Notably, in spite of his complaining of health issues, the court had ordered Shivamurthy to appear in person after seeing his medical reports.

‘Government should take proper legal steps’: HD Kumaraswamy

The Karnataka government should take all possible steps with regard to the health of Shivamurthy, Kumaraswamy said. “Government must take immediate steps regarding his health. They have to take the decision,” the former CM said.

HD Kumaraswamy also requested the government to take “proper steps (in terms of legal modalities) to get the confidence of the society.'' When asked to respond on the government’s handling of the matter, he slammed the state dispensation and said, “Why only blame the home minister, the entire government was collapsed there (in the case).”

Shivamurthy arrested six days after FIR registration

The Karnataka Police on September 1 arrested rape-accused Murugu Mutt seer, Shivamurthy Swami Sharanaru, six days after the FIR was filed. The seer was arrested by the police after an investigation at the Chitradurga Mutt.

The First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against the Seer, Akkamahadevi Rashmi, junior pontiff Basavadithya, Paramashivaiah and Gangadharaiah for alleged sexual abuse of two high school girls.

Seer Shivamurthy has been accused of sexually abusing two girls, aged 16 and 15, studying in a school run by the mutt and residing in a hostel. The school was run by the monastery between January 2019 and June 2022.

