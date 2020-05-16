Karnataka: Ex-CM Kumaraswamy Slams Govt For Decision To Shut Centers For Women In Distress

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday lashed out at the Karnataka government for deciding to shut down Santhwana centres (which assist women who are victims of domestic violence, rape, etc.), in the state.

The former chief minister Kumaraswamy said that it was ironic that while liquor stores were open throughout the state and the centres which provide help to women were being closed by the state government.

How ironic! The government has opened take away alcohol shops but shuts down Santhwana centres. Giving the bottle to the man while shutting down the care centres for victims of domestic violence. So very thoughtful!

The former chief minister further slammed the government for closing the Santhwana Centres across the state and termed the decision to be 'unbelievably stupid' as crime rate against women are more during the lockdown that is put in place to contain the Coronavirus.

Government's decision to shut down Santhwana Centres across the state is unbelievably stupid. Even as the cases of atrocities increase during lock down, an important redressal system is being abolished.

'Heartless' government to close them

The JDS leader further highlighted the importance of the Santwana centres and termed the incumbent government 'heartless' for trying to close them. "For two decades, Santhwana centres have been playing a vital role in women and child welfare at the district and taluk level by providing a helping hand to women in distress. It takes a heartless government to close them," he said.

Karnataka govt starts One-Stop centres

Earlier, as per order on May 11, the Karnataka government had stated that One-Stop centres had been started in the state as per the orders of the Centre, that is why it has been decided to close Santhwana centres from the year 2020-21.

