After the Karnataka government's school textbook review committee advised that "glorified content" on Tipu Sultan be toned down, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of fuelling communal tension and appealed to people to not fall prey to such attempts.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Kumaraswamy said, "Every day they're taking one issue to enrage one community. This is not going to be a good move. In the future, ultimately, bloodshed will occur in this state. The common man will be the sufferers."

"I request all citizens of this state... whether they are Hindus, or Muslims, or Christian or Parsis, or Jains...Don't entertain this kind of organisation. It is going to be disastrous for the state. Nobody will come to Karnataka ultimately," the former Karnataka CM added.

The suggestion by the school textbook review committee set up by the Karnataka government has sparked fresh debate in the state. However, it should be mentioned here that the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led state government asserted that the chapters on Tipu Sultan would remain, but the inflated aspects regarding him will be removed.

'State government doesn't seem to exist': HD Kumaraswamy

Notably, the row over Tipu Sultan comes weeks after Karnataka was rocked by protests regarding the wearing of hijabs inside classrooms.

Launching a fresh salvo at the CM Bommai-led administration, Kumaraswamy told Republic TV: "The state government doesn't seem to exist."

Lashing out at Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, claiming that he isn't protecting the interests of all the communities, Kumaraswamy added, "What is his duty as a Home Minister? Clarification is not his responsibility. He has to protect the interest of all communities. He is not representing a particular community or a particular party, he is representing the whole state. He has to properly act as a Home Minister."

'Focus on real issues'

The most recent controversy that engulfed the state has been around the ban imposed on Muslim vendors from establishing shops or doing business around temples. Responding to the development, HD Kumaraswamy said, "This is a garden of peace belonging to all. Don’t disrupt it. What will you achieve by indulging in such hate politics? Instead, focus on real issues like soaring prices of essential commodities, farmers’ distress, unemployment among youth.”

Speaking on the hijab issue, Kumaraswamy slammed the BJP-led government, saying that it will create more problems for girls in availing education and through the controversy, BJP is planning to bolster its vote bank.

"No need to give permission to some schools in coastal areas to start a new trend, in some colleges, few girls started wearing a scarf (hijab) since the last few days and the issue started. Let them follow the same tradition which has before. They have to follow the status quo. No need to bring a new rule," he said.

Talking about the death of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in the state, the former Karnataka CM accused BJP and Congress of destabilising peace in the state and said, "I have started doubting whether there is any police intelligence wing in the state or not. The incident of murder of Harsha in Shivamogga is a glaring example of the failure of the state intelligence and the inability of the government to maintain peace, law and order."

Kumaraswamy also expressed his dissent with the anti-conversion bill, saying, "Our party clearly opposes this Bill (Anti-Conversion Bill) and all our legislators attending the session are vehemently opposing it. The Bill is unnecessary in the state."