Kumaraswamy Slams Karnataka Govt; Says No Guidelines From Govt To Bring Stranded People

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday accused the state government of not preparing proper guidelines to bring back people who are stranded near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border areas. He also accused the state government of cheating the people of Karnataka.

"No proper guidelines have been given to officials to bring back people who are stranded near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. From the last 45 days, many of these people have not got any relief nor are there any proper directions or guidelines from the state government," alleged Kumaraswamy.

"Karnataka government is cheating people the same way it cheated with the flood compensation. The state government had announced lakhs of rupees as compensation to those who lost houses in the flood last year. But nobody has got the records or details as to how many people got benefited from it," he added.

On Thursday, the Karnataka government decided to deploy special trains from May 8 to send back the workers to their homes and sought approval of nine states for the process. They were informed that Karnataka intended to run two trains a day to these states till May 15 for ferrying the thousands of migrant workers, stranded in the city and other districts due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

READ: Karnataka plans to minimise mortality rate due to COVID-19

READ: 3 of family test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Karnataka witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 53 people testing positive on Sunday, taking the tally to 847 and reported one more death, increasing the number of fatalities to 31. Belagavi, with 22 cases, Bagalkote and Shivamogga with eight cases each and Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada with seven, were the biggest contributors to the tally, the health department said.

This was the biggest spike in a single day in the state, a senior government officer told PTI. Shivamogga is the home district of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, which had earlier been in the green zone. Of the eight cases from Shivamogga, seven are from Yediyurappa's assembly constituency Shikaripura. The other cases were reported from Kalaburugi (3) Bengaluru (3) and one each in Chintamani in Chikkaballapura district and Davangere.

READ: COVID-19: 36 new cases in Karnataka, total infections at 789

READ: Karnataka announces relief package for cobblers & leather workers, each family to get ₹5K

(With Inputs from Agencies)