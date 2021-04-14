Kumaraswamy Slams K'taka Govt's Handling Of COVID-19 Crisis; Flags Shortage Of Remdesivir

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government for its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the state on Wednesday. According to him, the ruling dispensation had failed to upgrade the health infrastructure, control the spread of novel coronavirus and ignored warnings from experts. Thereafter, he pointed out that there was a shortage of Remdesivir in the country resulting in a harrowing time for COVID-19 patients.

Contending that the Centre had banned the export of this drug only after criticism, the ex-Karnataka CM said that hospitals were waiting for it. He also slammed the BJP governments in Karnataka and the Centre for failing to stop the black marketing of Remdesivir. While extending his party's support to the ruling dispensation in the fight against COVID-19, Kumaraswamy stressed that the government's negligence is reprehensible.

Writing on Twitter, HD Kumaraswamy remarked, "There were warnings for the central and state governments that the 2nd wave would appear. The situation would not have been the case had it been taken seriously. In the meantime, a medicine called Remdesivir, which is used to treat COVID-19, is in short supply in the country. Treatment for the infected is not guaranteed."

"Governments will have our support when it comes to controlling COVID-19. But ignoring the warnings, the negligence of citizens in terms of health is reprehensible. Governments must, at the very least, stockpile medicines that need treatment. Without it, holding meetings is of no use," he added.

à²•à³‹à²µà²¿à²¡à³‌ à²¨à²¿à²¯à²‚à²¤à³à²°à²£à²•à³à²•à²¾à²—à²¿ à²¬à²¿à²—à²¿ à²•à³à²°à²® à²•à³ˆà²—à³Šà²³à³à²³à³à²µà³à²¦à²¾à²—à²¿à²¯à³‚, à²ˆ à²¬à²—à³à²—à³† à²µà²¿à²ªà²•à³à²·à²—à²³à³Šà²‚à²¦à²¿à²—à³† à²¸à²­à³† à²¨à²¡à³†à²¸à³à²µà³à²¦à²¾à²—à²¿à²¯à³‚ à²¸à²¿à²Žà²‚ à²¯à²¡à²¿à²¯à³‚à²°à²ªà³à²ª à²¹à³‡à²³à²¿à²¦à³à²¦à²¾à²°à³†. à²†à²¦à²°à³†, à²•à³‹à²µà²¿à²¡à³‌ à²šà²¿à²•à²¿à²¤à³à²¸à³†à²—à³† à²¬à³‡à²•à²¾à²—à³à²µ à²®à³‚à²²à²¸à³Œà²•à²°à³à²¯ à²¹à³Šà²‚à²¦à²¿à²¸à²¿à²Ÿà³à²Ÿà³à²•à³Šà²³à³à²³à²¦, à²°à³‹à²—à²¦ à²¨à²¿à²¯à²‚à²¤à³à²°à²£à²•à³à²•à³† à²µà³à²¯à²µà²¸à³à²¥à³† à²®à²¾à²¡à²¿à²•à³Šà²³à³à²³à²¦, à²Žà²šà³à²šà²°à²¿à²•à³† à²•à²¡à³†à²—à²£à²¿à²¸à²¿à²¦ à²¸à²°à³à²•à²¾à²° à²¯à²¾à²µ à²¸à²­à³† à²¨à²¡à³†à²¸à²¿ à²à²¨à³ à²‰à²ªà²¯à³‹à²—?

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

At present, there are 10,94,912 novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka while 9,96,367 patients have been discharged besides 13,046 fatalities. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 11,265 new cases, 4364 recoveries and 38 deaths. The positivity rate and fatality rate stands at 9.94% and 0.33% respectively. With 8155 fresh cases, the Bengaluru Urban district continues to a major hotspot of COVID-19 in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa called an all-party meeting on April 18 to decide the future course of action on how to tackle the COVID-19 spread. Citing the advice given by the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the CM ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown earlier in the day. A total of 59,34,738 persons have been inoculated in Karnataka till now, 6,15,137 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.