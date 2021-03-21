Kumaraswamy Takes Dig At PM's 'single Window System' Criticism; Cites Karnataka Situation

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'single window system' criticism on the West Bengal Assembly polls campaign trail. Addressing a rally in Kharagpur a day earlier, Modi claimed that WB CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek was the only 'window' through which speedy clearances for industries can be obtained. In the last few months, BJP has consistently accused the Diamond Harbour MP of running syndicates that extort money from the citizens.

Writing on Twitter, the ex-Karnataka Chief Minister hinted that a similar system is prevailing in Karnataka at present. According to him, senior BJP MLAs themselves have complained about the existence of a similar power centre in the state apart from CM BS Yediyurappa. Claiming that such a system is being intentionally nurtured in Karnataka, he opined that the PM talking about the alleged woes in WB instead was akin to "cheating the conscience". Moreover, Kumaraswamy called upon him to first end the BJP government's 'single window system' which he claimed was "swallowing" people's money and funds reserved for development.

Speaking in Kharagpur on Saturday, the PM stated, “Industrial units are getting shuttered. You know, a single-window system is created for speedy clearances for industries. In Bengal, too, exists a single window….the single window of ‘Bhaipo’ (nephew) without crossing which no work gets done." READ | Karnataka CM needs to change to keep BJP alive in state: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil

Assembly polls in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in WB, BJP has launched a fierce campaign to defeat TMC. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray.

In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.