Kumaraswamy Targets BJP, Makes Derogatory Remarks Against Shah; Saffron Party Hits Back 

HD Kumaraswamy, leader of Janata Dal (Secular) and former Karnataka Chief Minister, launched a blistering attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. The JD(S) leader called the BJP "a party full of hypocrisies and lies". He also made derogatory remarks against Amit Shah calling him a "political chameleon" and a "reincarnation" of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

"The fact that BJP-Bari Bootatike Party (A party full of hypocrisies) is a party of liars was made evident by your yapping lies. Amit Shah, you are a political chameleon! This is the true face of your party. You’re a reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels. You're disgraceful," HD Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

The former CM's remark came after Shah called the JD(S) and Congress “Parivaarvadi” (dynastic) and “corrupt” while addressing a rally in Karnataka.

Responding to Shah's remark, Kumaraswamy said, "You are alleging that Karnataka will become the ATM of the JDS party if we win. If JDS forms the government, it will become the ATM of the crores of Kannadigas. It will become the ATM of farmers, labourers, the oppressed, and the disabled... Karnataka BJP Govt is not a 40% Govt, but a 55-60 government. Isn’t Karnataka an ATM of your party? You must definitely know this. Why hide the truth?"

On Shah's dynastic politics remark, Kumaraswamy questioned the presence of Amit Shah's son Jay Shah in the BCCI.

'Kumaraswamy is politically frustrated': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

Speaking to Republic on Kumaraswamy's remark, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Whatever one is, one ends up seeing the other person as that person. Perhaps Kumaraswamy is an admirer of the personality he wants to link us with. That’s why he feels that personality in everybody."

Hitting back at HD Kumaraswamy, Poonawalla said, "Kumaraswamy has been reduced to a margin of irrelevance in Karnataka. Seeing the manner in which his party has deteriorated year after year, election after election, he is politically frustrated," adding that this language does not suit a former CM.

"But that is the level of political discourse seen from all these parties, whether it’s Congress or JDS, they resort to this kind of political lingo as the part and parcel of dynastic politics... A vote for JDS is a waste of votes as they would ally with Congress. They are sub-variant of Congress," he added.