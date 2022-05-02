Amid Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar again raking up the border dispute with Karnataka, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy revealed in an exclusive interview to Republic TV that he will seek the intervention of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. According to the ex-Karnataka CM, some politicians were unnecessarily raising this issue to accrue political gain and divert the attention of the people. Kumaraswamy revealed that he would seek an appointment with Sharad Pawar and tell him to advise MVA leaders to not create any problems between the two states.

HD Kumaraswamy said, "I request Ajit Pawar and the Maharashtra government, don't precipitate again and again. Don't create any misunderstandings between the two states. We are like brothers". He also exuded confidence in the Karnataka government resolving the problems faced by the Marathi-speaking people residing in the state.

He added, "We are facing several problems in our own states. We have to look after that to solve our own problems. By unnecessarily creating another problem, what are we going to achieve for these people? For that reason, I am telling them that even Kannada-speaking people are in Maharashtra now". Maintaining that the border issue reached its logical conclusion in 1950-52, he highlighted that Karnataka had never asked for the inclusion of Kannada-speaking areas of Maharashtra and Kerala in the state.

"These are all old issues. When the state formation took place, all have adjusted to their systems. Now raising this issue again and again, won't be useful. Even after the state border issue is over, several people are switching several states to get work. More than 500 Malayalis shifted to Bangalore city. Several Tamilians are living in Bangalore city. We are like brothers. We have to cooperate with this each other and it is the government's responsibility to protect everybody," the former CM elaborated.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

There has been a longstanding dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on December 20, 2019, CM Uddhav Thackeray re-ignited the tensions as he referred to these areas as 'Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra'. Moreover, he accused the BJP government in Karnataka of oppressing the Marathi-speaking people. However, the then Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa dismissed the possibility of ceding territory to Maharashtra and argued that the findings of the Mahajan Committee report should be accepted.

He was referring to a commission formed in 1966 under Meher Chand Mahajan, a former Supreme Court judge, to look into the dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Maharashtra had refused to comply with the committee's report as it rejected the state's claim on Belagavi. The present controversy was triggered by Ajit Pawar extending his support for the merger of Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka into Maharashtra.