Kumaraswamy Urges K'taka Govt To Give IPS Officer Free Hand In Fake Caste Certificate Case

HD Kumaraswamy urged the Karnataka government to reject IPS officer P Ravindranath's resignation and suggested he should be given a free hand to conduct a probe in the fake certificate issue. Earlier on May 10, Dr P Ravindranath, the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Karnataka State Police Training Division tendered his resignation letter to the Chief Secretary citing his premature transfer. He had request to setup an SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities Rule) 1995 and also campaigned against people involved in the fake caste certificate case.

HD Kumaraswamy told ANI, "The DIG cadre officer resigned voluntarily because as he mentioned in the letter, the government is not encouraging to work independetly or transparently and thus several officers in the police department are availing of benefits by producing fake caste certificates. He started an enquiry on this issue and in one specific instance a senior officer during the Congress regime in the home department enjoyed the benefits five years after he had retired and when he was issued notice, Dr P Ravindranath was transferred. It's apparent Congress and BJP have an internal understanding."

Kumaraswamy requested the government to not accept his resignation and give him a free hand to continue with his ongoing investigation in the fake caste certificates case.

'The government hasn't received the resignation letter': Home minister Araga Jnanendra

Home minister Araga Jnanendra issued a response over saying, "I enquired with senior officials, including the director general and inspector general of police (DG & IGP) and they said they have not any resignation (letter). The Chief Secretary, who is from New Delhi, also hasn't received it. So there is no official resignation. The government will take a call when the authorities receive it."

Dr P Ravindranath has resigned thrice in the past

This is the fourth time that Dr Ravindranath has resigned, after withdrawing his resignation thrice in the past. On October 28, 2020 he stepped down disgruntled by the promotion given to his batchmate T. Suneel Kumar immediately before his retirement, when he was deputed as the DGP.

In 2014, he had to resign after clicking the pictures of a woman in a coffee shop in Bengaluru. A case was also registered against him, which was taken back later. In the said case, he accused Police Commissioner Raghavendra Audradkar of trying to frame him.

In 2008, during his deputation as the IGP, he resigned after complaining against his senior BE Umapathy over allegations of high-handedness and rejecting his leave application.

