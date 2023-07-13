Kumaraswamy's Rate Card Claims Rock K'taka Assembly, Congress Govt Refutes Charges

HD Kumaraswamy continues to lash out at the Congress government on alleged cash for transfer scams and syndicates in departments for handling the same. The former chief minister of Karnataka raised the issue of transfers happening rampantly in various departments on the floor of the house on July 12.

HD Kumaraswamy presented an excel sheet which had specifics about the rate of transfers from all the 30 districts in Karnataka for the post of Joint Director of Agriculture and Deputy Director of Agriculture. In the document which Republic has accessed, it also mentions that the price of retention is 50%-60% of the original transfer price.

HD Kumaraswamy said, "Speaker sir, during elections the Congress party has given an advertisement about the corruption by BJP government in newspapers. The Congress had said that Rs 1.5 lakh crore was looted through corruption by BJP. I have got a rate card of a department for transfers and the amount fixed for it which has been sent to the concerned minister. I will not reveal the department but will send documents to the Speaker and CM. I'm not blaming the minister here but highlighting corruption. Did you have proof against the previous government when you published their rate card? If you demand proof, I can tell which department this is."

Ruckus was witnessed in the Assembly after Kumaraswamy's allegations and minister Priyank Kharge said he will give a clarification. Dr Ashwath Narayan of the BJP challenged Priyank Kharge on the floor of the House to provide all the documents if he had any about BJP's.

HD Kumaraswamy again intervened during the ruckus and put his point forward stating that Congress had alleged that "BJP looted Rs 1.5 lakh crores in the state and had given an advertisement".

"Can we provide documents to all of this? It is difficult to bring documents for these. From where will you bring documents? I am placing this document here because a bureaucrat gave it to me. I will send this to the Chief Minister as well. How they make use of this is up to them. I don't have any revenge against them because I lost power," Kumaraswamy said.

The document further elaborated on the split up of the money for transfers too which Kumaraswamy alleged is a deep-rooted nexus.

Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy took a dig at HD Kumaraswamy and congratulated him for releasing the rate card. Chaluvarayaswamy also alleged that HD Kumaraswamy was targeting him, the government and Vokkaliga community.

Speaking to Republic, he said, "We don't know whether HD Kumaraswamy is targeting me or DK Shivakumar or the Congress government, but it has been proven that Kumaraswamy cannot stay without power. I think the rate card released by him existed when he was the Chief Minister. I was surprised when he released the rate card. I have never seen this type of card and have never discussed it. I think he's released the card after getting it from a Cabinet minister or from an official when he was the CM. He's prepared the rate card very well. It's excellent and I congratulate him for releasing it. He's targeting the government, me and the Vokkaliga community."

Meanwhile the BJP leaders have also expressed solidarity and confidence with HD Kumaraswamy where former chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai said, "Transfers are rampant. Not that other governments don't do it, but they are doing it brazenly and openly for all posts. Yesterday the rate card was released by Kumaraswamy. The government has to come clean on this. I demand the CM to come out clean on transfers."