Kumbh-Madrassa Row: UP Minister Counters Udit Raj's Remark, Says "Kumbh Not Of 1 Religion"

Lashing out at Congress leader Udit Raj's comments questioning 'funding to Kumbha Mela', UP Law minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday, said, that Kumbh Mela does not belong to any particular religion. Furthermore, he welcomed Assam government's decision to stall state funding for Madrassas, saying that education based in religion must be funded privately. The ongoing row over Madrassas and Kumbh Mela comes a day after Assam's education minister shut down all state-run madrassas and 100 Sanksrit Tols.

Udit Raj claims 'only cited Kumbh Mela'; distances view from Congress amid controversy

UP Minister: 'Kumbh not of one religion'

He said, "This party has always been based on vote-politics. Since they have lost power, they have gotten confused. I feel that the state government's funds should be used for social welfare and not for religion- as stated in the Constitution many times. We welcome Assam government's decision that education based on religion must not be funded by state, but via private funds if needed".

"Kumbh is not of one religion. 110 countries have participated in Kumbh and pitched their flags and dipped in Ganga. Kumbh takes everyone, not of a particular religion. One must not comment on this," he added.

Similarly, his peer- SN Singh vowed that the next Kumbh mela will be 'grander than 2019' and 'double the amount will be spent on it'. Union Minister Anurag Thakur opined, "Some people don't have ideas and will for development. When crores of people attend an event, govt has to develop infrastructure and provide facilities".

'Assam to shut down state-run madrassas, Sanskrit Tols': Edu minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Udit Raj: '4,200 crores on Allahabad’s Kumbh Mela wrong'

The controversy began on Wednesday, when Congress leader Udit Raj opined, "Government funds should not be used for religious teachings. Rituals should also not be funded by the Government. The UP government spends Rs 4,200 crores on Allahabad’s Kumbh Mela (a festival held once in six years), which is also wrong,” commenting on Assam's madrassas' closure. While he retracted the tweet, he put up the tweet again on Thursday.

On being confronted, he said, "BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that religion should not be promoted at the expense of the government. Even the Constitution mentions that the state should be separate from religion. On the same lines, I just cited Kumbh Mela. I have not spoken against it. In the eyes of the constitution and the government, every religion should be treated equally.”

Congress questions Kumbh Mela; Udit Raj tells Yogi government 'don't spend Rs 4,200 cr'

Assam closes Madrassas

On Wednesday, Sarma announced that the BJP govt will shut down of all state-run madrassas and around 100 Sanskrit Tols in November. He added, "All State-run madrassas will be converted into regular schools or in certain cases teachers will be transferred to state-run schools and madrassas will be shut down." Madrassas are educational institutions where the Quran and the Islamic sacred law is taught along with mathematics, grammar, poetry, and history. According to State Madrassa Education Board (SMEB), there are 614 recognised madrassas in Assam. As many as 400 out of these are high madrassas, 112 are junior high madrassas and the remaining 102 are senior madrassas, the SMEB website said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on closing madrassas: 'Not govt's job to teach religious texts'