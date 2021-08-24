'Kumbh Mela 2019 CAG Report On Corruption Unmasked UP Government': Congress Attacks BJP

Preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due next year, Congress on Tuesday alleged widespread corruption in the 2019 Kumbh Mela and said that the CAG report has unmasked the BJP dispensation. Citing the Kumbh Mela 2019 CAG report, which was tabled in the UP Assembly on August 19, Congress leader in the State Legislative Council Deepak Singh said that there were "huge irregularities" in the expenditure of Rs 2,700 crore fund allocated to the state government.

Cong attacks UP govt over Kumbh Mela 2019 CAG report

Deepak Singh said, "On one hand, the government claims that it has stopped irrelevant expenses and has induced transparency. On the other hand, public money is falling prey to corruption. There has been large-scale corruption in the 2019 Kumbh Mela held in Allahabad. Many questions were raised on corruption at that time, but the government shielded corruption using religion."

He stated that in the Kumbh Mela, registration numbers of 32 purchased tractors did not match. The Congress leader said that out of these, two registration numbers were of motorcycles, one each of a moped and a car. He further said that the CAG report also pointed out that Rs 105 crore was approved for tins, tents, pandals and barricading work, but the expenditure incurred for the same touched Rs 143.13 crore.

"As many as 10 drone cameras at a cost of Rs 32.50 lakh were not brought in use. The CAG report stated that these cameras were of no use. The Yogi Adityanath government also spent Rs 65.87 crore of the State Disaster Response Force for the event, but did not give any details of the spending," he added.

APP alleges corruption in Kumbh Mela 2019

Earlier on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party cited the same CAG report and accused the Uttar Pradesh government of indulging in corruption in organising the 2019 Kumbh Mela, which was held in Allahbad.

