Kushboo Sundar Campaigns Ahead Of TN Polls, Wants To Be Single Voice For Women If Elected

In a candid conversation with Republic, actress-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar, who has always been vocal about the cause of women said that women should always come in support of other women. Outlining that women often approach her with their problems, she said, "I like that women look up to me with so much of hope, so much of confidence that I can their voice in the assembly." She further went on to say that she wants to be " a single voice for women", which makes them say "Okay, we have someone to speak for us."

"I am a proud mother today"

Being "the woman" of the family herself, she opened about her journey so far, and the support of her family, her daughters. Outlining that she always wanted to be the woman, the leader her daughters looked up to, she asserted that she has got what she wanted, and her daughters do see her as someone who has always stood her ground no matter what.

Elaborating on the same, she said, " It's been 10 years that I have been in politics, and my daughters who are now 20 and 18 have seen me go through every bad thing that came my way, starting from the attack by the DMK leaders for a certain comment I made to the social media attacks I go through every day." Reflecting on these past memories, and how she has been supported and accepted, she added, "I am a proud mother today."

Tamil Nadu elections and Sundar

Sundar is contesting the elections from Thousand Lights in Tamil Nadu. The State will hold polls in a single phase in 38 districts on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted on May 2. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has allotted 20 seats to its NDA ally BJP in the upcoming polls.