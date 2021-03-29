Last Updated:

Kushboo Sundar Campaigns Ahead Of TN Polls, Wants To Be Single Voice For Women If Elected

BJP candidate from Thousand Lights Khushbu Sundar on Monday asserted that she wants to make women feel that there is someone in the assembly to speak for them.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

In a candid conversation with Republic, actress-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar, who has always been vocal about the cause of women said that women should always come in support of other women. Outlining that women often approach her with their problems, she said, "I like that women look up to me with so much of hope, so much of confidence that I can their voice in the assembly." She further went on to say that she wants to be " a single voice for women", which makes them say "Okay, we have someone to speak for us."

READ | BJP's Khushboo Sundar hails Rajinikanth's political entry, makes big statement on alliance

"I am a proud mother today"

Being "the woman" of the family herself, she opened about her journey so far, and the support of her family, her daughters. Outlining that she always wanted to be the woman, the leader her daughters looked up to, she asserted that she has got what she wanted, and her daughters do see her as someone who has always stood her ground no matter what. 

READ | Laxman Sivaramakrishnan one of 'two friends' of Khushboo Sundar joining BJP in Chennai

Elaborating on the same, she said, " It's been 10 years that I have been in politics, and my daughters who are now 20 and 18 have seen me go through every bad thing that came my way, starting from the attack by the DMK leaders for a certain comment I made to the social media attacks I go through every day." Reflecting on these past memories, and how she has been supported and accepted, she added, "I am a proud mother today."

READ | Khushboo Sundar 'confident' over victory; Babul Supriyo, Swapan thank BJP for nomination

Tamil Nadu elections and Sundar

Sundar is contesting the elections from Thousand Lights in Tamil Nadu. The State will hold polls in a single phase in 38 districts on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted on May 2. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has allotted 20 seats to its NDA ally BJP in the upcoming polls. 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND