Kushboo Sundar Pledges Allegiance To BJP; Venerates PM Modi After Quitting Congress

Kushboo Sundar, in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan and National General Secretary C T Ravi, has officially joined J.P Nadda-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. Her move from Congress to BJP is significant ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2021.

"It gives me immense pleasure to take a step forward and become a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today which over a period of time I have come to an understanding that if the nation has to move forward we need somebody like our Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi ji to take the country in the right direction and towards glory. I am completely at service to BJP and I promise to do my best that the responsibilities that will be given to me.. and I'll do my best to make sure that my state, Tamil Nadu, sees victory in the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. And I am here as the millions of people of this country who have great hopes from BJP under the esteemed leadership of our Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi ji . I will work like any of the workers to the best of my abilities.", said Kushboo as she vowed allegiance to the ruling party.

Earlier in the day, she tendered her resignation in a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and extended 'gratitude' towards Rahul Gandhi. She cited suppression from politicians seated at higher levels within the party as the reason for quitting and called them "people who have no connectivity with the ground reality" or had "public recognition". All India Congress Committee also issued a statement earlier on Monday and announced the removal of Sundar from her post "with immediate effect".

An eminent personality joins BJP in presence of Shri @Murugan_TNBJP and Shri @CTRavi_BJP at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/5eNfAsmt9P — BJP (@BJP4India) October 12, 2020

Khushboo had started her political career in May 2010 by joining DMK. She campaigned for the party in the 2011 assembly elections and again in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections after which she quit saying her work was not recognized. She joined Congress in November 2014 and thereafter had held the post as the party's spokeswoman.

