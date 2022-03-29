Kushinagar Murder Case: Police Arrest All 4 Accused Of Killing Youth For Supporting BJP

The UP police on Monday arrested two absconding accused in the Kushinagar murder case, where a Muslim youth was allegedly killed for celebrating the BJP's election victory.

The accused Azimullah and Salma have been taken into custody by the police. Two others, Tahid and Arif have already been arrested in the case. The police have so far arrested the four named accused.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh government took action taken against the Ramkola Station in charge, over his 'negligence' and failure in providing security to the victim despite a complaint.

Babar Ali, 28, was killed by his own neighbours on March 20, after he purportedly celebrated the Bhartiya Janata Party's victory in the recently concluded state elections. Ali had distributed sweets after the party's win and had chanted Jai Shri Ram after which he was targeted. The Yogi Adityanath Government has ordered swift action in the case.

Kushinagar murder case

The victim's family claimed that Babar received multiple threats from people in his community for campaigning in favour of BJP. On March 20, Ali, who used to run a food stall, was beaten up on his way home for celebrating the mandate in UP. To save his life he climbed up the terrace of his home in Katghari village owing, from where he was allegedly pushed down by the accused.

After Babur was critically injured, his wife Fatima Khatoon rushed him to a local hospital from where he was referred to Gorakhpur. He was then shifted to a Lucknow hospital, where he died after a 5-day battle on March 25.

A day after the assault, a police complaint was lodged against four persons – Arif (25), his father Azimullah, Ali’s distant relative Tahid (27) and a woman Salma. The accused are neighbours of Babbar Ali. The family has revealed that Ali had received several threats for supporting the BJP earlier as well. However, the police allegedly failed to act despite the complaint. Arif and Tahid have been arrested, and the remaining accused are absconding.

BJP MLA from Kushinagar Panchanand Pathak visited the village on Sunday and assured action against the perpetrators. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agency)