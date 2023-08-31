Kushti, Dosti, Masti: BJP Takes Jibe At Mamata, I.N.D.I.A Ahead Of Mumbai Meet

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar took a swipe at the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A stating that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the other opposition parties have just one formula- "kusti (wrestling) in Bengal, dosti (friendship) in Delhi and masti (fun) in rest of India".

While speaking to the media about the opposition's meeting in Mumbai, Majumdar said, "It is a natural thing. Mamata Banerjee and all the opposition are following one formula which is 'kusti in Bengal, dosti in Delhi, and masti in the rest of India. So in Mumbai, they are going for Masti, let them do the Masti."

Mamata Banerjee echoes 'Khela Hobe' yet again

Drawing on the Trinamool's war cry ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal 'khela hobe' (game on), Mamata Banerjee said 'khela hoga' (the game will be on) when asked what will happen at the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai.

The Bengal BJP chief also slammed the chief minister for claiming that the BJP is resorting to 'politics' over gas prices ahead of the elections, and said, "Mamata Banerjee takes the credit of any good thing that is happening anywhere in the universe."

He went to say that the opposition bloc has no 'correlation' between them and said, "The I.N.D.I.A partners, it is not India but I.N.D.I.A...., they should sit together and release one single statement. Mamata Banerjee is saying one thing, the Congress is saying another thing. They do not have the combination and correlation between them. First, let them do combination and correlation, and then let them fight Narendra Modi."

Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai for opposition alliance meet

Banerjee arrived in Mumbai for the third official meeting of I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc which is to be held from August 31 to September 1. She also spoke about the opposition bloc's Prime Ministerial candidate and said the "PM face is secondary" and the "PM face will be I.N.D.I.A".

Mamata hits out at Centre over the LPG cylinder price slash

Again West Bengal CM slammed the Union government for slashing the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200 and compared it to "bargaining with a shopkeeper who prices his wares higher than their cost at the outset."

She said, "BJP increased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 800 and decreased it by Rs 200. It is like bargaining with a shopkeeper who prices his wares higher than their cost at the outset. First, they increase the prices and then reduce the amount ahead of elections. Today, LPG cylinders are priced at Rs 900. Even at that rate, it is not affordable for many across the country as we have many poor families."

(With inputs from ANI)