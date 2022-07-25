Kushwaha Says President Murmu's Oath Ceremony 'just A Formality' As Bihar CM Skips Event

Janata Dal (United) Parliamentary Board Chairman and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha cleared the air over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipping President Droupadi Murmu's oath-taking ceremony. Backing Nitish, Kushwaha stated that it is not necessary for everyone to attend the ceremony as the President is already elected with the NDA's approval. He further said a chief minister has many other important works in relation to the state.

"It is not necessary that everyone goes to the oath-taking ceremony. President has already been elected and oath-taking is just a formality. The chief minister of a state has many other works," said Upendra Kushwaha.

It is pertinent to note that there has been speculation of a rift between allies BJP and JDU after Nitish Kumar skipped President Droupadi Murmu's oath-taking ceremony on Monday. In the last 10 days, this will mark the third occasion when Kumar maintained a distance from an event associated with the BJP. However, JDU has announced its support for Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar for the election of the President and Vice President respectively.

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to her in the Central Hall of Parliament. Murmu defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to be elected to the top constitutional post.

President Murmu expressed her gratitude by stating that the trust and support of all the Indians will be a major strength for her to carry out this new responsibility. She thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her to the country's highest constitutional post. She also thanked all the citizens of the country. Talking about the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, she exuded confidence in India reaching greater heights.

"My political career started in the 50th year of Independence. I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India," President Murmu said. "Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams. Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years-- the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women," she added.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu arrived in Parliament in a ceremonial procession ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. Murmu was escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall. Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

(Image: PTI/ANI)