In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, KV Thomas, who was recently expelled from Congress, slammed the decades-old party. Stating that the grand old party was the people's party, he said that Rahul Gandhi is not prepared to have talks with party workers and senior leaders.

"Congress was a people's party. I find Rahul is not prepared to have a discussion or exchange of views with workers and senior leaders. I could not meet Rahul Gandhi since 2018. Why is Rahul not communicating with us with an open mind?" Thomas told Republic Media Network.

He added, "Sonia Gandhi has love and respect for me. But Rahul Gandhi is a person who is hard to meet. There is a group of leaders who formed a fort around him. This is the gap I see in Congress."

'Congress not connected to people'

Thomas, who is a five-time MP and two-time MLA, said that Congress is not connected to the people. He also accused leaders close to Rahul Gandhi of not implementing any election inside the party.

The former Congress leader said that the party sidelined him even after building the party's presence in Ernakulam and denied him a ticket at the last moment.

"Sonia Gandhi assured me that I will be given a suitable post. I waited and I waited. In 2021, Sonia Gandhi said I will be an independent Congress candidate in a by-poll. State leadership was not interested. I thought in 2021, I will be provided with a good position. I feel I was not treated well. As I don't belong to any group I was systematically thrown out by all other groups combined," he said.

'Congress following soft Hindutva'

The expelled Congress leader said that the party is following soft Hindutva and cited it as the reason for the party's defeat in elections. "In development activities, we shouldn't bring politics. Unfortunately, Congress has fallen into the trap of politics against reasonable development activities," he said.

The Congress expelled KV Thomas hours after he addressed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) election convention for the Thrikkakara by-polls and lauded Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thomas further alleged that Congress' state and central leadership worked together against him. "I was ready to help UDF candidate Uma Thomas. State leadership stopped me," he said.

He pointed out that over 175 Congress leaders have left the party and suggested that if the Gandhi family cannot provide efficient leadership, then they should think of an alternative.

"In last three years, more than 175 congress leaders have left the party. What is the result of Chintan shivir? Congress should break groups. The Gandhi family binds everyone in Congress together. If they cannot remain on top someone else should come who is acceptable to the family. The Gandhi family is important. If it does not provide efficient leadership they should think of an alternative," the 76-year-old said.

