L-G Manoj Sinha Warns J&K Leaders On Provocative Remarks, "If Anybody Jeopardises Nations'

As Jammu & Kashmir witnessed back-to-back targeted killings, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday warned those who are trying to jeopardise communal harmony in the valley.

L-G Sinha's remarks came in response to the controversial statements of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah who alleged that targeted killings are not going to stop in the valley whereas PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was left searching for answers as a hybrid terrorist was killed in an encounter by another terrorist.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha warns Oppn leaders' provocative statements

Without taking names, L-G Sinha while addressing a public event said that the administration is keeping a close watch on the people who are trying to incite communal violence in the Union Territory and defending terrorists for the targeted killings of civilians because of their own self-interest.

"We are keeping an eye on elements that are trying to jeopardise communal harmony in the valley. Some people are justifying the killings of innocent citizens because of their self-interest. If anybody jeopardises the integrity of the nation by their statements or acts then action will be taken against them under the purview of law," he added.

Abdullah and Mufti's provocative remarks on targeted killings

On October 17, Farooq Abdullah made a controversial remark in connection with the targeted killings and said, "The killings will never stop till justice is delivered. Earlier, they used to blame Article 370 for everything now that it has been removed then why such incidents are still happening in the valley? Who is responsible for this, tell me. If the situation had actually improved as they say then this Pandit wouldn’t have been killed."

Unmoved by the daily attacks and targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday questioned the anti-terror operation of the forces and referred to the deceased terrorist as the victim of targeted killings. She stated that by using suspicious names like hybrid militant and chance encounters, the forces are trying to justify the civilian killings. "This is completely against the logic and a thorough investigation should be done in this matter," added Mufti.

It is pertinent to mention, a Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was shot in the Shopian district. According to the sources, the victim succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence. Following this incident, two labourers from the Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early Tuesday at Harmain in Shopian. Police arrested two people for their involvement in the incident.

(Image: PTI/ANI)