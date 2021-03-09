L Murugan Hits Out At Stalin's 'copied' Vision Document; Says It Mirrors Central Schemes

A day after DMK president MK Stalin unveiled his 'vision document' and electoral promises for Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan accused the Opposition leader of copying the Central Government. Referring to the seven promises including the provision of concrete houses and piped water supply, he said similar schemes were already being implemented by the Centre.

"One should learn from Stalin and his DMK on how to deceive people by announcing the schemes of the BJP government," he added.

He further said, "Also, Stalin talks about providing broadband connectivity. The BJP-led government has gone beyond. It is now involved in providing fibre net connection."

Further mocking at the DMK president over the ten-year vision document that would be implemented if his party was voted to power in the April 6 assembly elections, Murugan asked whether the DMK would assure a Scheduled Caste member would be made the Chief Minister if it won.

Stalin's 7 poll promises

DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday released his 'vision document' for the next 10 years at a public meeting in Tiruchirappalli. He vowed to expand the state's economy above 35 lakh crore with the implementation of the 10-year plan. The DMK chief claimed that the plan will create 10 lakh new jobs each year, cut the unemployment percentage in half and increase per capita income to Rs 4 lakh per year.

He also promised a monthly instalment of Rs 1,000 to each homemaker in Tamil Nadu if voted to power. He asserted that each rural home will have running tap water and broadband connectivity in all villages in Tiruchirappalli. Stalin's vision document also promised to triple the state’s expenditure on education and health, abolishing the practice of manual scavenging and doubling scholarship amounts for students from the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Tamil Nadu Polls

The TN elections will be held on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2. The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.