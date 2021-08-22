La Ganesan Appointed As New Governor Of Manipur By President Ram Nath Kovind

Senior BJP leader La Ganesan was appointed as the new governor of Manipur on Sunday. The leader from Tamil Nadu was handed the post by President Ram Nath Kovind. La Ganesan took charge from Ganga Prasad, who had taken additional charge of the state in Najma Heptulla’s absence.

La Ganesan becomes governor of Manipur

The governor post of Manipur had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla earlier this month. Following the same, La Ganesan who was previously a Rajya Sabha member and has served BJP in several capacities has been handed the post. A communique issued from the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed the new posting and said Ganesan will be the new "Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".

Heptulla, who was in charge of the post had demitted office on August 10 and the charge was given to Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on the same day. Heptulla has been holding the post since first coming into the seat in 2016. Before being appointed as the new governor, La Ganesan has served as the General Secretary of TN BJP unit and as a Pracharak in RSS before that. Ganesan went onto serve as the National Secretary and then as the Vice President of BJP at the national level. He was later elected as the President of BJP's Tamil Nadu state unit. Interestingly, the former Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha has also replaced the former union minister Najma Heptulla as an MP from Madhya Pradesh.

Governor of Sikkim served as the interim governor of Manipur

Earlier on August 10, President Ram Nath Kovind through a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan informed about new appointments in Manipur and Mizoram. The President had informed that the Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad will now function as the Governor of Manipur along with his own duties. Furthermore, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra will hand the duty of Governor of Mizoram with his own duties as Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati went on leave. Newly-appointed Mizoram Governor doctor Hari babu Kambhampati had taken the oath as the Governor of Mizoram last month.

IMAGE: PTI