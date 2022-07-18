La Ganesan Takes Oath After Being Given Additional Charge As West Bengal Governor; WATCH

A day after NDA's Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as the Governor of West Bengal, the Governor of Manipur, La Ganesan on Monday took additional charge, by swearing in as the WB Governor. On Sunday, he was appointed to discharge the functions of the West Bengal Governor.

On July 16, Jagdeep Dhankhar was chosen as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the post of Vice President. His name was finalised by the BJP parliamentary panel members, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Rajnath Singh, among others, who met on Saturday at the party's HQ.

Party president JP Nadda said, "NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Jagdeep Dhankhar. He is a 'Kisan Putra (son of a farmer) who established himself as 'people's governor.'

Vice Presidential polls 2022

The term of office of the 13th Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will end on 10 August. As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, "An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term.

On June 29, the Election Commission announced that the next Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6. The EC further informed that the counting of the votes will also be held on the same day. The last date for nominations is July 19, the Commission added.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college where Members of Parliament from both Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will cast their vote. The voting is done by secret ballot.