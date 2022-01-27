'Lack Of Democracy In Congress, Juniors Running Show': Ex-Union Min C.M. Ibrahim Quits

As the Vadra-Congress faces revolt across states in the run-up to the 2022 assembly elections, Karnataka Congress heavyweight C. M. Ibrahim has expressed his outrage with the functioning of the party under Rahul Gandhi and its lack of democracy.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ibrahim alleged that the entire functioning of the party had been handed over to 'corrupt' general secretaries-- K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala who served as the only link between leaders on-ground and the high command. Owing to this, several mass leaders including him were being forced to interact with 'juniors', with no direct contact to party president Sonia Gandhi.

"The simple thing is that I was an MLC, and was a Union Minister with over 50 years of service. There is a post of Leader of Opposition in the legislative council which is supposed to be elected by members. Out of 21, 19 are supporting me but instead of an election, they nominated someone directly from Delhi, someone who is my junior. Is this the way the party should function? Is this a democracy?" he asked.

"I am a very small person, I don't want to ask for their resignation but I want them to bring democracy into the party. Even the smallest worker has the right to elect its leader. But they have taken away the right. You are everything sitting in Delhi, with corrupt general secretaries. Venugopal could not contest his own election, Surjewala lost the assembly election. And they are the two people deciding the fate and the link between us and the high command? Why should Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi not have a direct talk with the leaders like us?" he asked.

'Why should I report to my juniors': Ibrahim

The leader also shared when it came to Rahul Gandhi, the leader had on multiple occasions refused to interact with him, asking him to speak to Venugopal or Surjewala instead.

"Rahul Gandhi did not even have time to meet us? We don't have time to go to Delhi so at least have a telephonic conversation. Rahul Gandhi tells us, talk to Venugopal and Surejwala, who are they? They are my juniors, I have worked with Surjewala's father why should I report to him?" he asked.