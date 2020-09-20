'Lack Of Respect For Democracy': Gaurav Bhatia Slams Derek O'Brien For Parliament Ruckus

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday lashed out at TMC MP Derek O'Brien for misbehaving in the Parliament calling his disrespect for the House and the Chair 'goondaism'. "It shows a lack of respect that they have for the temple of democracy. It seems as if Derek O'Brien has learnt all these dirty tricks from Mamata Banerjee, the TMC Supremo. In 2005, Mamata Banerjee did a similar thing in Lok Sabha," said Gaurav Bhatia.

"The parliament functions through a procedure. If you have a protest you have to register it accordingly. You can't tear the rule book in front of the chair. Especially during the time of COVID, there is a protocol that needs to be followed by everyone including the TMC. Opposition can defend, put forward suggestions but to tear the rule book reflects a mindset of goondaism. Goondaism can not be expected from members of parliament," he added.

Derek O'Brien heckles Speaker, rips Rulebook

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a massive uproar on Sunday, with Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien tearing the rule book in front of the Deputy Chairman as the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 was passed in the Upper House on Sunday.

The Opposition created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha during the voice vote as many MPs attempted to storm the well and heckle the Chair. In the midst of this, TMC MP Derek O Brien tore some documents in front of the Deputy Chairman alongside trying to heckle him and snatch away his microphone.

The Opposition also took to sloganeering as the Bill was passed. The bill allows intra-state and inter-state trade of farmers’ produce beyond the physical premises of APMC markets.

