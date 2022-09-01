Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's decision to send 32 of the ruling coalition MLAs to the Mayfair resort in Raipur on Tuesday drew the ire of BJP's Raman Singh. On Wednesday, the former Chhattisgarh CM contended that JMM was opting for resort politics as it did not trust its own legislators. While Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel justified the MLAs being sequestered in Raipur alleging that the BJP wanted to poach them by offering Rs.20 crore each, Singh categorically rubbished this charge. He also reiterated his concern over liquor bottles being found in a government vehicle outside the Mayfair resort.

BJP national vice president Raman Singh remarked, "Congress and JMM MLAs have been brought to Raipur. But liquor was found in a government vehicle. You can feed chicken and liquor to the MLAs. But has a case been registered after the vehicle (containing liquor) was intercepted? I don't think these actions to save the government are correct."

He added, "The CM (Baghel) is worried that the government is indulging in horse trading. I want to clarify that no BJP leader went to meet any Congress leader in Jharkhand or Mayfair. Congress should understand that JMM doesn't trust its own MLAs. Because of this lack of trust, they are ferrying them everywhere."

Jharkhand CM faces disqualification

Trouble mounted for Hemant Soren in February after a BJP delegation met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais seeking his removal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. After the Governor sought the opinion of the EC as per Article 192 of the Constitution, the latter issued a notice to Soren seeking an explanation on why action shouldn't be taken against him.

This article mandates the Governor to take a decision on whether a member of the House of the Legislature has become liable for disqualification based on the EC's opinion. During the hearing, the Jharkhand CM's team argued that the provisions in the election law, which he has been accused of violating, do not apply in this case. On August 18, both sides submitted their written submissions to the poll body. As per sources, the EC recommended the disqualification of Soren as an MLA and sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor on August 25.