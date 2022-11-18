Ladakh Admin Stokes Controversy; 'Land Laws Before Article 370 Abrogation To Continue'

The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has issued a controversial statement saying that laws and regulations regarding land which existed in the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir before the abrogation of Article 370 continue to be in force in Ladakh.

In the press release, the Ladakh administration said, "UT Administration Ladakh clarifies that the laws and regulations regarding land which existed in the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir before the abrogation of Article 370 continue to be in force in UT Ladakh without any change. The UT Administration is fully cognizant of the relevant sections of the LAHDC (Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council) Act under which all Khalsa Sarkar land in the district stands transferred to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council for its efficient use and management."

UT Administration #Ladakh clarifies that Laws and Regulations regarding land which existed in the erstwhile State of J&K before the abrogation of Article 370 continue to be in force in UT Ladakh without any change.@lg_ladakh @LAHDC_LEH @LAHDC_K pic.twitter.com/nokF2whZA1 — DIPR Leh (@DIPR_Leh) November 17, 2022

"UT Administration remains committed to the implementation of all the land-related Acts, Rules and Regulations applicable to the Union Territory of Ladakh, in letter and spirit," the statement added. Notably, the statement from the Ladakh administration which was issued on November 17, contradicts what the union government has been saying after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A that any Indian can purchase land in J&K and Ladakh.

Abrogation of Article 370, 35A

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which were gradually lifted over the months.