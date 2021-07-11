Ladakh MP Hopes J&K Delimitation Commission Will Include Views Of Buddhists & Minorities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Sunday expressed hope for the inclusion of the views of Buddhists and other minority communities by the Jammu and Kashmir delimitation commission in its draft proposals. The Ladakh MP stated that the J&K delimitation commission was unable to meet the representatives of the Buddhist community during their visit and called for more recognition to be given to the micro-minority.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Namgyal said, "Around 3,000 Buddhists live in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. During the recent visit of the Delimitation Commission delegation, no representative of the Buddhist population was able to meet them. We hope that the commission will include the views of Buddhists and other minority communities in the draft too."

Taking to Twitter, the Ladakh MP said, "Approximately 3,000 Buddhist ST populations of Bodh Tribe live in 36 Revenue Villages in Paddar Valley of Kishtwar District of Jammu and Kashmir. This community is the micro minority in J-K and has only one Buddhist sarpanch as their elected public representative."

Ladakh ready to welcome tourists

BJP MP Jamyang Namgyal informed that Ladakh became the first Union Territory to have 100% COVID vaccination with the first dose. The Ladakh MP thanked PM Modi, "With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Ministry and all COVID warriors, Ladakh has become the first Union Territory in the country to vaccinate all people, including the guest population with the first dose of COVID-19 jab," Namgyal said.

The BJP MP also welcomed tourists to visit Ladakh. Emphasising on the need for conservation of Himalayan beauty, he said that the visitors are welcome to visit while helping in ‘preserving the beauty of the Himalayas.’ He also added that Ladakh has started the process of reviving tourism as it was the region’s biggest form of income.

Nodal officers to help Delimitation Commission

On Saturday, 20 nodal officers were appointed in Jammu and Kashmir, one in each district, to help the J&K delimitation commission reorganise new constituencies. Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission now has nearly nine months left to complete its duty to redraw the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland. It will also work to carve constituencies to be reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for the first time in Jammu & Kashmir.

IMAGE: PTI