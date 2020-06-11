Ladakh MP Hits Out At Cong For Always Asking 'proof' On Issues Related To India's Defense

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has slammed Congress for trying to score political brownie points out of the issue as serious as Indo-China border dispute. He stated that the government will answer all the queries on the appropriate forum. His response comes after former Congress vice president and MP Rahul Gandhi questioned the centre over the ongoing India-China standoff in Ladakh.

"The government is working on the defence and management of Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. It is unfortunate that the Congress party is raising an issue related to this matter. Congress party always wants to see proofs whether it be for the surgical strike or any other issue related to India's defence," he said.

"As to why the government is silent on this matter, we do not believe in raising the issue on any platform. Our Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already given an assurance that he will give a detailed description on the matter in the parliament," he added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power in 2014. One thing has been ensured that not even a single inch has been conceded to China in Ladakh. BJP is a nationalist party. We will never budge on this matter and the country should be assured about this fact," Namgyal told ANI.

"We cannot see Article 370 and Line of Actual Control (LAC) through the same prism. Article 370 is an internal issue. We have fought for the abrogation of article 370 right from the times of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherji. But, I reiterate that LAC and Article 370 are not connected," he said.

Speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Ladakh, Namgyal said, "COVID-19 was a new challenge and Leh Hospital has combated the situation well. We were able to contain the situation in Leh and Kargil well in the beginning. In the past few days, the cases have spiked but with continued efforts, we will be able to combat the pandemic in the future."

India and China have mutually agreed to move back its forces for 2.5 km from the standoff point at Galwan Valley, PP-15 and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh. Also, further military-level talks will be held between the two armies are going to be held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asserted that the government will not allow India's pride and self-respect to be hurt at any cost.

(With ANI inputs)