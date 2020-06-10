Ladakh MP Namgyal Slams Rahul Gandhi's Stance On LAC Standoff, Recalls Aksai Chin Debacle

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Wednesday, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on the Centre's handling of the standoff with China along the LAC. He opined that Gandhi's stance was an insult to the Indian Army. Maintaining that such an issue should not be politicised, he recalled that Aksai Chin was snatched away when the Congress party was in power. Thereafter, Namgyal advised Gandhi to wait for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official statement on the LAC standoff in Parliament.

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal remarked, "Rahul Gandhi questioning the situation on the border is not just politics but discouraging and insulting the Indian Army. The second aspect is that Rahul Gandhi and Congress party wants proof for everything. They want proof of the surgical strikes and the martyrdom of the Indian Army. This is a sensitive issue and should not be politicised."

He added, "Rahul Gandhi has the right to raise questions. But before asking questions, he should reflect on his moral responsibility. When Congress was ruling the country, Aksai Chin was snatched away...The Defence Minister has assured that he will apprise the country about the situation on the border in Parliament at the right time. Rahul Gandhi should wait for that moment."

'The situation on the border has improved a lot'

Commenting on the situation in Ladakh, Namgyal revealed that the situation on the border had improved a lot since BJP coming to power at the Centre. He stated that houses, irrigation canals were now being constructed in the border areas. Moreover, he stressed the need to provide telecommunication, educational and medical facilities in the border areas.

The Ladakh MP said, "After PM Modi came to power in the country, the situation on the border has improved a lot. Initially, the people staying in border areas were not trusted. Now, there have been a lot of improvements to this policy. Houses and irrigation canals are being constructed in border areas. The civilians are getting equal importance. There is a need to provide telecommunication, educational and medical facilities in these areas. This did not happen in the last 71 years. After PM Modi's advent to power, we are trying to improve things."

