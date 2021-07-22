Ladakh To Get Central University, Integrated Multipurpose Corporation 'LIIDCO' In Big Move

In a key development, the Central government on Thursday announced two remarkable decisions taken with respect to the development of Ladakh. Briefing the media, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur asserted that the mountain territory will now have a Central University, which will be built by the Central government at the cost of over 750 crore.

"Establishing this university will remedy regional imbalances in the field of higher education and help intellectual growth in the region, as well as aid propagation of higher education. The central university will also become a model for other educational institutes in the region," Thakur said highlighting that the University will have jurisdiction over will the entire Ladakh region, including Leh and Kargil. It is pertinent to mention here that these regions were left out of the jurisdictions of central universities in Jammu and Kashmir after the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Integrated Multipurpose Corporation for Ladakh

Not just this, Thakur in the press briefing also informed about the formation of an Integrated Multipurpose Corporation for shouldering development projects for Ladakh while keeping in mind the tough terrain of the region. "This corporation will look after the development of industries, tourism, transport services in Ladakh and marketing of local products and handicraft. It will also aid infrastructure development and will function as the primary infrastructure construction agency in Ladakh," he said, while pointing out that the corporation will be formed under the Companies Act with an authorized share capital of 25.42 crore.

The union cabinet approves establishment of Ladakh Integrated Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (LIIDCO) in the union territory of Ladakh: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/av0oEqAlQj — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Having made the two big announcements, the Minister of Information, and Broadcasting assured that it will all lead to the development of the region, and in turn, the development of the people, be it in respect of education, employment, or quality of living in general.

On August 5, 2020, the Centre had abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and divided it into two union territories. The statement by the Centre had stated that all references to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh would mean the geographical area represented by the respective UTs or shall mean the respective governments of the UTs as the case may be in the context of their usage. Thereafter, with regard to apportionment, the central government had constituted an advisory committee on September 9 under the chairmanship of former IAS officer Sanjay Mitra.

As per reports, it is on the suggestions of the panel that the abovementioned announcements have been made.

