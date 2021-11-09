Lakhimpur Case: Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM For 'shielding' Ajay Mishra As SC Pulls Up UP SIT

Fuming at BJP's inaction on Union MoS Ajay Mishra, Congress general secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, asked PM Modi 'Who are you protecting?'. Citing the Supreme Court's recent observation that the UP police was not doing a fair investigation. Vadra alleged that BJP was shielding criminals. Union Minister MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested for allegedly mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur.

Priyanka Vadra: 'Who are protecting?'

SC pulls up Yogi govt on Lakhimpur

On Monday, the CJI NV Ramana-led Supreme Court bench suggested that a High court judge from any HC apart from Allahabad HC must oversee the probe. While hearing two petitions on the case, the SC bench pulled up the state government for protecting one particular suspect. The pleas are being heard by an SC bench comprising of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli, Surya Kant.

The CJI noted that the UP govt's status report had no call records of the other accused apart from Ashish Mishra. Justice Surya Kant noted, "Prima facie it appears that one particular accused is seeking to be given benefit by overlapping two FIRs. In one FIR entire evidence is being secured or procured to protect a particular suspect". Reviewing the three sets of FIRs - one on the murder of farmers, one on the death of journalist and one on murder of political workers, the court noted that the SIT was not able to maintain a distance in the two cases.

Recently, TMC and Congress had slammed Union MoS Ajay Mishra's presence at the BJP membership drive in Lucknow. Reminding Mishra's links to the Lakhimpur massacre, TMC MP Mahua Moitra condemned Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath for sharing a stage with him. Farmers have demanded Mishra's ouster from the Modi cabinet and his arrest after his son Ashish Mishra was arrested for allegedly mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A scribe was also killed in the clash. Ten arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.