Lakhimpur: Chandrashekhar Azad Threatens To Gherao PM's Residence If Accused Not Arrested

Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief and Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad noted on Friday that if the perpetrators of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are not apprehended within seven days, he and his supporters will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

He demanded that the prime minister meet with farmers, travel to Lakhimpur Kheri, and meet with the families of slain farmers.

"The prime minister tweets on every issue but he is yet to react on the killing of the farmers. The culprits are roaming free. We will gherao the PM's residence if the culprits are not arrested within seven days," Azad said in a press conference.

Bhim Army Chief warns Centre on Lakhimpur incident

The Dalit politician compared the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, claiming that it will have far-reaching consequences in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Azad claimed that there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that the CM resign. He also backed the need for a caste census, claiming that it would help determine the percentage of society's marginalised groups.

In the latest development in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, India's Minister of State for Home Affairs (MOS) Ajay Mishra arrived in Lucknow on Friday and is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As soon as Ajay Mishra stepped out of the airport, a swarm of media personnel encircled the Minister and questioned him about the opposition parties' call for resignation.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, allegedly arrived with three vehicles around the time farmers were dispersing from their demonstration at the helipad, and mowed down farmers, eventually attacking SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk personally by attempting to run a vehicle over him, according to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation for numerous farmer unions. SKM's claims, however, were rejected by Ashish Mishra, who stated that he was not present at the scene of the incident.

Up to eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, according to Uttar Pradesh police. MoS Teni further stated that his son was not present at the scene and that miscreants mixed with protesting farmers and threw stones at the car, resulting in the 'unfortunate incident.'

