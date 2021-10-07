Lakhimpur Clash: Akhilesh Yadav Dismisses Retd Judge Probe; Demands Sitting Judge Instead

Dissatisfied with the 1-member commission to probe into the Lakhimpur massacre, ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, said that a sitting judge rather than a retired one should probe the issue. Demanding the arrests of the accused in the case, Yadav declared that the Yogi govt has failed UP in law and order. Yadav is enroute to Lakhimpur to meet the victims' families after being allowed by the state police. Four farmers and four others were killed in Lakhimpur after clashes between protesting farmers and BJP workers. No arrests have been made till now.

Akhilesh Yadav: 'Sitting judge should probe'

"How can you hope that justice will be given when MoS Home himself threatens people. Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognizance in this matter. We hope that justice will be given to affected families," said Yadav in Lucknow. Similarly, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "What's the point of forming a one-member commission when there is no action against the leader's son?".

Lucknow: Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leaves for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri pic.twitter.com/fvTDynvMHd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2021

Earlier in the day, UP govt constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. The commission shall be deemed to be a civil court and will have the power to require any person to furnish information pertaining to the subject matter of the inquiry. The commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and section 144 has been imposed throughout the district.

Most politicians like Akhilesh Yadav, Deepender Hooda, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh, who had attempted to visit Lakhimpur were detained and allowed to enter the district only later. With Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra refuting the farmers' claims, UP govt announced it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families and Rs 10 lakhs will be given to those injured. The deceaseds' kin will also get a govt job and probe headed by a retired High Court judge will be done. A CJI-led SC bench has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter. An FIR has been filed against Union MoS Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish by UP police.