Lakhimpur Clash: Priyanka Gandhi Protests Detainment By UP Police; Sweeps PAC Guest House

In a mark of silent protest, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been detained in Sitapur PAC guest house on Monday was spotted sweeping the guest house. Vadra has vowed that she will not return till she meets the farmer victims' families in Lakhimpur. Sources report that Vadra has not been allowed to seek legal help as she has not yet been arrested. UP police have booked Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish after eight were killed in Lakhimpur on Sunday in clashes between farmers and BJP workers.

Priyanka Gandhi sweeps PAC guest house

Vadra was detained at Sitapur police station while she was enroute to Lakhimpur to meet the farmers. She was asked not to go to Lakhimpur as section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur and all politicians are banned from visiting the area. Backing his sister ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Priyanka, I know you will not step back. They are scared by your courage".

Apart from Vadra, Deepender Hooda (Congress), Sanjay Singh (AAP) and Chandrashekhar Azad (Bhim Army) have been detained enroute to Lakhimpur while BSP state chief Satish Mishra, Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Salman Khurshid have been placed under house arrest. Akhilesh Yadav - who refused house arrest and tried to move towards Lakhimpur has also been detained by UP police along with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel have been denied permission to land at Lucknow airport.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide future course of action for the farmers' protest. On the other hand, Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son have refuted farmers' allegations, blaming the farmers for the death of 4 BJP workers in the scuffle. A case has been registered against the minister and his son by UP police.