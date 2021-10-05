Lakhimpur: Enraged Congress Workers Hold Mass Torch Protest Over Priyanka Vadra's Arrest

Protests erupted across Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday by Congress workers as they demanded immediate release of their leaders in detainment. In a video of the protest accessed by Republic Media Network, Congress workers can be seen wielding torches in large numbers, raising slogans against the BJP government. The party workers are protesting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's arrest, demanding her release. They are also asking for access to Lakhimpur to meet the families of the 4 farmers who lost their lives in the violence on October 3, and have said that they will not stop protesting until their demands are met.

#BREAKING | Congress workers hold candle march protest over Priyanka Vadra's arrest, demanding her immediate release and access to Lakhimpur amid sensitive situation; Watch #LIVE updates here https://t.co/oefJxIyYqd pic.twitter.com/NUiC6igbDD — Republic (@republic) October 5, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi detained

Vadra, along with 10 others including Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, was detained in the early hours of Monday by the police at Hargaon, as she proceeded towards Lakhimpur-Kheri to meet the families of the 4 farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur violence. In a video shared by Congress prior to her detention, Vadra was heard telling the police officials, "If you forcibly take me in this van, you will be kidnapping me. Go and get a warrant before you arrest me. There may be no law and order in this state, but it is there in this country".

Afterwards, it was confirmed that she was formally arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police. An FIR was registered against her and 10 others for "disturbing peace". Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure was invoked for her arrest. Reportedly, the PAC guest house in Sitapur is being used as a temporary jail to house her. She is likely to be produced before a magistrate soon, reports added.

FIR registered against 11 people including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deependra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu for disturbing peace: SHO Hargaon Police Station, Sitapur district https://t.co/la2JDwfGg3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

How did Lakhimpur violence unfold?

8 persons including 4 farmers were killed in violence that broke out in the Lakhimpur Kheri district during a farmers' protest when a jeep ran over protesting farmers when they were demonstrating against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village. The farmers claimed that it was Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra who was behind the wheels of the jeep.

Son to Union Minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra on Tuesday broke silence on the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Ashish asserted that he was not present at the site of the incident, as was continuously being claimed. Ashish said that he was in fact in his village, taking part in a Dangal, the evidence of which he said he had. In a message to those who have registered an FIR against him, Ashish said 'Truth will come out', exuding full faith in the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central police.