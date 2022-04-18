Lakhimpur Kheri: Another BJP MLA's Car Runs Over Two Bike-borne Men, Police Register Case

Months after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where a convoy of SUVs including one owned by BJP leader Ajay Mishra ran over a group of protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh, another similar incident has been reported from the same area where an MLA car allegedly ran over two people killing both on the spot.

In this major development from the Lakhimpur Kheri area, a black-coloured Scorpio which reportedly belongs to BJP MLA Yogesh Verma ran over two brothers identified as Ravi and Vikram who were on a bike and further were killed in the accident. The identification of the vehicle was done by a nameplate on the front of the Scorpio which reads 'Vidhayak' meaning MLA. The vehicle is said to have been registered in the name of the BJP MLA's wife.

According to initial media reports, the brothers were on a bike when they met with an accident with a speeding black Scorpio car and fell to death because of a high-force collision. While a police investigation has been initiated in the matter, the Scorpio car and its driver have been taken into custody and further investigation is presently underway to find out the MLA's involvement.

Speaking on the same, Lakhimpur Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman informed that two bike-borne men were killed after their bike collided with a car on the Bahraich highway. Further informing that the vehicles belong to Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma, SP Suman added that both the driver and vehicle have been taken into custody and a probe is underway, reported ANI.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Earlier in October 2021, a convoy of SUVs including one owned by BJP leader Ajay Mishra mowed over a group of protesting farmers killed eight of them. This led to a violent clash between the farmers who claimed that the SUV belonged to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister, and BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni alleging that he was present in the car when it ran over the farmers.

Following this, Ashish Mishra was arrested and an investigation is currently underway. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India which was set to deliver its verdict on a plea challenging the bail application of Ashish Mishra cancelled the bail granted to Mishra in the case. Earlier, he was freed from police custody after he spent four months behind the bars.

