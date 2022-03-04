Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SC To Hear Plea Challenging Allahabad HC's Bail For Ashish Mishra

The Supreme court of India has agreed to hear Prashant Bhushan on March 11, as he challenged the bail plea of Lakhimpur Kheri violence prime accused and Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, which was granted to him by the Allahabad High court. Advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that other accused of the Lakhimpur violence case are seeking bail based on the decision of the High Court. Bhushan argued his case in front of Chief Justice NV Ramana.

The attorney argued that the other accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case cannot seek bail based on the High Court order. Replying to this, the Supreme Court asked the counsel to file a memo in the High Court and added, "We will list on March 11 as the judge hearing with me is available then."

Prashant Bhushan moved the petition representing the family members of the deceased. The affected family members claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government has not challenged Allahabad High Court's order to grant bail to the accused.

Lakhimpur Kheri - Ashish Mishra's bail

After four months of spending his time behind the bar, Union Misinter of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra breathed a sigh of relief as he was granted bail by the High Court on February 15. The Allahabad High Court noted that Mishra had appeared before the Investigation Officer and that a charge sheet had also been filed against him, granting him bail on February 10.

Ashish Mishra has been named as the main accused in the UP police's charge sheet, along with his relative Virendra Shukla and Sumit Jaiswal. They have been booked under Section 201 of IPC for a conspiracy to destroy evidence, apart from charges of murder. The SIT stated that the driver of the SUV (allegedly Ashish Mishra) drove the vehicle with an "intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence".

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to arrive. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver.