Lakhimpur Kheri: JDU Leader KC Tyagi Says 'political Parties Taking Advantage Of Incident'

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said that the political parties were taking advantage of the horrific Lakhimpur Kheri incident for their own political gains. Tyagi said, "Keeping the upcoming elections in mind, various political parties are trying to use the Lakhimpur Kheri incident for their own political gains." Tyagi further said that the state has received instructions for a complete, neutral investigation of the case and that cases have been filed against everyone involved, along with the minister's son.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of several farmer unions, claimed that Ashish Mishra Teni, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni initiated the attacks as he arrived with three vehicles when the farmers were leaving from the protest at the helipad. The SKM claimed that the minister’s son mowed down the farmers and also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk by trying to run a vehicle over him.

Ashish Mishra has denied the allegations and claimed that he was not even present at the spot where the incident took place. According to the UP police, a total of eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday. Union Minister Teni also claimed that his son was not present at the location and said that some miscreants pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident.'

The latest on the matter

The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed in violence during a farmers' protest, with a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday. The incident has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of shielding the culprits.

According to the information uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising CJI Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter titled ‘In re violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) leading to loss of life’ on Thursday. Additional Director General (Law and Order) of the state Prashant Kumar had announced on Monday that the government will order a probe headed by a retired high court judge and give compensation of Rs 45 lakh each to the families of the dead farmers. Their kin will also get a government job.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)