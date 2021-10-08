In a major development, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sindhu on Friday sat on a hunger strike after meeting the family of journalist Raman Kashyap, who was killed in the violence at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Earlier on Thursday, he stated that unless action is taken against MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, he will sit at the residence of the deceased on a hunger strike.

While speaking to the media, the former president of the Punjab unit of Congress said, "Till the time action is not taken against Ashish, son of Mishra Ji (Union Minister Ajay Mishra), he does not join the investigation, I will sit here on a hunger strike. After this I am silent, will not talk."

Apart From Raman Kashyap, at least seven people, including protesting farmers were killed during the violence.

Justice Delayed - Justice Denied … With family of brave heart Lovepreet Singh (20), victim of brutal murders by Union Minister’s son pic.twitter.com/Oa3KQ5Gl0m — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 8, 2021

On Thursday, Navjot Singh Sidhu along with other leaders were detained while marching towards Lakhimpur Kheri. A large number of party leaders including ministers, legislators, and workers first assembled at Mohali and then marched towards Lakhimpur Kheri. Before they could reach Lakhimpur, they were detained near Saharanpur by the Uttar Pradesh Police. From Saharanpur, they were taken to Sarsawa Police Station. Sidhu had said, "MoS has been left free, is its father rule of law? He added, "We don't attack from behind, Ashish Mishra drove on them from behind. Beat us up, we will faint, die but won't move back an inch. If UP police can leave Mos Mishra free even after murder then we can be left free as well."

SC Pulls Up Uttar Pradesh Govt For Not Arresting Ashish Mishra

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for not arresting accused Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence case. A division bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli was hearing a plea based on the letter written by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda. Appearing for the UP government, Queen's Counsel Harish Salve stressed that the rigors of law will be applied against Mishra if he doesn't turn up before the police at 11 am on October 9 as per the notice. Observing that Mishra has been charged under IPC Section 302, the CJI said that he should be treated like any other person accused in a murder case.

How did the Lakhimpur Kheri violence unfold

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the three Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was shot dead by Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni's son Ashish Misra and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them. Before the killings, the protesters were seen holding black flags against Maurya's arrival at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. After the incident, farmers started stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 people - including Misra's driver. The bodies of the four farmers were kept at the spot itself as farm leaders said that last rites will not be performed until their demands are met. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra's removal from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters.

(With Agency Inputs)