Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that the party's General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's detention in the Sitapur PAC guest house is illegal. Like Priyanka Gandhi, the Rajya Sabha MP also said that the party leader's detention by the Uttar Pradesh police is carried without any warrant or FIR against her. Tensions rose in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri over the death of four farmers and Gandhi Vadra was detained on Sunday night, by Sitapur police at Hargaon, as she proceeded towards the disputed area.

In a video message, the Congress leader condemned the brutality and alleged BJP of 'suppressing democratic rights'.

Kharge further demanded that a case must be registered against those who have illegally detained Priyanka Gandhi. 'Priyanka was going there to understand the pain and sorrow of the families of the farmers who died in the incident,' he added. The Congress leader also asked UP Government to take responsibility for the tragic incident.

Congress stage protest against detention of Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress workers gathered outside the guest house in Sitapur where party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is detained and staged an outcry on Tuesday morning.

Congress supporters continue to protest outside PAC guest house in Sitapur where party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is detained



She was detained yesterday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri pic.twitter.com/7HuQq5w2ch — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

A demand for "release of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra" was raised by the protesters.

Lakhimpur row | Congress supporters stage protest, demand "release of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra" outside PAC guest house in Sitapur where she is detained. pic.twitter.com/XN5DzBhT5i — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi's detention in Uttar Pradesh

The matter came to light after Congress shared a video in which Vadra was seen accusing the police of forcibly detaining her without a warrant, warning of consequences. Section 144 was imposed in Lakhimpur and all politicians are banned from visiting the area after clashes between farmers and BJP workers resulted in eight deaths. Furious Vadra was quoted saying, "If you forcibly take me in this van, you will be kidnapping me. Go and get a warrant before you arrest me. There may be no law and order in this state, but it is there in this state". Congress workers had initially gheraoed the police station demanding her release.

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

Several developments have taken place since the tragic incident including a truce between UP Government and protesting farmers regarding financial compensation and other offers. It started on Sunday when farmers gathered to protest against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.